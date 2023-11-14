BJP leader’s murder: Nagpur cops arrest two suspects from Madhya Pradesh

Nagpur: The Nagpur Rural Police have apprehended two dhaba workers from Madhya Pradesh, accused of killing local BJP leader Raju Dhengre in Kuhi. The victim was allegedly strangled and bludgeoned to death in the early hours of Saturday after he reportedly denied Diwali payment and bonus to the two accused at the dhaba near Kuhi Phata.

Dhengre, who had hired the workers through a contractor near the MP bus stand, had not recorded any identification details for the duo.

Advertisement

The two prime suspects, Adi and Mandla, also known as Chhotu, natives of Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, sustained head injuries in a car accident after the murder. They had fled the scene with the deceased’s car but met with an accident near Vihirgaon, causing the car to overturn on the Nagpur-Umred highway.

The police are investigating the murder from various angles, including possible political rivalry. The victim, Raju Dhengre, a former Sarpanch, had recently won the Gram Panchayat polls.

The assailants, attempting to escape with Dhengre’s car, encountered an accident later. His daughter discovered his lifeless body after attempting to contact him and receiving no response.

With the prime accused now in custody, the police aim to ascertain the true motive behind the murder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement