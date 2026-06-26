Woman Safely Delivers Baby Aboard Moving Train Thanks to Swift Action by Railway Staff

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Nagpur: A remarkable act of presence of mind and compassion by railway staff turned a moving train into a temporary maternity ward, ensuring the safe delivery of a baby boy to a pregnant passenger travelling from Nagpur to Itarsi.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred on June 23 aboard the Yeshwantpur–Lucknow Express. Senior Ticket Examiner Sanjay Kumar Chauhan was checking tickets in the S-2 sleeper coach when a passenger informed him that a woman was experiencing severe discomfort. Upon reaching Berth No. 10, he found that 23-year-old Rekha had gone into labour.

As the train approached Ghoda Dongri station, Chauhan immediately alerted Chief Reservation Supervisor Pappu Ram Meena, who was on duty in the AC coach. Realising the urgency of the situation, the two railway officials quickly vacated berths 9 to 14, creating a private space for the delivery. They were assisted by experienced women passengers who volunteered to help.

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Simultaneously, railway officials maintained constant communication with commercial control offices in Nagpur and Bhopal to coordinate medical assistance at the next major station.

Thanks to the prompt response and coordinated efforts of the railway staff and fellow passengers, Rekha safely gave birth to a healthy baby boy inside the moving train. The successful delivery was met with applause from passengers, who praised the railway employees for their humanitarian efforts.

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When the train reached Itarsi station, a medical team was already on standby. Both the mother and the newborn were immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that they were in stable condition and doing well.

The incident serves as a heartwarming reminder that railway personnel go far beyond their routine responsibilities, often stepping up in emergencies to protect and assist passengers. The timely intervention by Sanjay Kumar Chauhan and Pappu Ram Meena transformed a potentially critical situation into a joyous celebration of new life.

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