Published On : Fri, Jul 5th, 2019

Woman robbed of valuables in star bus in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants relieved an old aged woman of gold chain and cash collectively of Rs 60,000 inside an outrushed star bus in Sitabuldi on Thursday.

According to police, a 59-year-old complainant Nirmala Babanrao Wadile, a resident of Ward No. 2 Preeti Society, Hanuman Nagar had gone to Buldi for grocery shopping. Done with the purchase when Nirmala boarded a bus from Maharajbagh at around 2.30 pm. However, when she checked money in the purse to buy ticket, she was taken aback by shock as the purse containing valuables and cash to the tune of Rs 60,000 was missing.

Subsequently, she rushed to Sitabuldi police and filed a complaint against the unidentified robber.

Police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.

