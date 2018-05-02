Woman robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 90,000 in Panchpaoli

Nagpur: An unidentified bike-borne youth robbed a 32-year-old woman of her gold chain and locket collectively worth Rs 90,000, near 10 number puliya on Thursday night.

In her complaint Nirmalsingh Gurumalsingh Gazel, a resident of Teka told cops that she was on her way to home on Thursday night when the incident took place. Nirmalsingh was at 10 number Puliya when some unidentified youth on bike approached her and snatched away her gold ornaments before she could raised an alarm.

Following the complaint of 32-year-old victim, Panchpaoli cops have booked the accused under section 379 of the IPC and started the investigation.