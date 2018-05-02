Woman accuses former beau of rape, threat in Sonegaon

Nagpur: A 27-year-old woman has accused her former partner of raping her over false marriage promise between October 2017 and February, this year. The accused identified as Pratik Bharatbhushan Malhotra (28), a resident of Pavanboomi on Wardha road also reportedly threatened to defame the survivor by posting her objectionable pictures on social media.

Police sources said the duo met back in 2017 and developed a love affair. Meanwhile, Prateek expressed her sexual desires towards the survivor. As Prateek promised to tie the nuptial knot with the survivor she gave her consent. However, Prateek soon started blackmailing the survivor for getting physical with him on regular basis till February this year. In the meantime he also reportedly threatened the survior to public her personal pictures if she stopped entertaning him or reveals anything to anyone. However, in June she finally mustered courage to narrate her ordeal to her parents following which they approached Sonegaon police.

Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, Sonegaon police have booked accused Prateek under Sections 376, 506 of the IPC and started the probe.