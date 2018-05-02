Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jun 7th, 2019

Woman accuses former beau of rape, threat in Sonegaon

Nagpur: A 27-year-old woman has accused her former partner of raping her over false marriage promise between October 2017 and February, this year. The accused identified as Pratik Bharatbhushan Malhotra (28), a resident of Pavanboomi on Wardha road also reportedly threatened to defame the survivor by posting her objectionable pictures on social media.

Police sources said the duo met back in 2017 and developed a love affair. Meanwhile, Prateek expressed her sexual desires towards the survivor. As Prateek promised to tie the nuptial knot with the survivor she gave her consent. However, Prateek soon started blackmailing the survivor for getting physical with him on regular basis till February this year. In the meantime he also reportedly threatened the survior to public her personal pictures if she stopped entertaning him or reveals anything to anyone. However, in June she finally mustered courage to narrate her ordeal to her parents following which they approached Sonegaon police.

Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, Sonegaon police have booked accused Prateek under Sections 376, 506 of the IPC and started the probe.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
Rape victim harassed in Jaripatka, one booked
Rape victim harassed in Jaripatka, one booked
Maharashtra News
SSC Result : दहावीचा निकाल उद्या शनिवारी 8 जून रोजी जाहीर होणार
SSC Result : दहावीचा निकाल उद्या शनिवारी 8 जून रोजी जाहीर होणार
NMRCL- नागपूर मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड मध्ये विविध १६ जागांसाठी भरती
NMRCL- नागपूर मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड मध्ये विविध १६ जागांसाठी भरती
Hindi News
अब मुफ्त में मिलेगी आरटीई के विद्यार्थियों को किताबें और स्कूल ड्रेस
अब मुफ्त में मिलेगी आरटीई के विद्यार्थियों को किताबें और स्कूल ड्रेस
नागपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर अंतराष्ट्रीय समपार फाटक जागरूकता सप्ताह के अवसर पर नुक्कड़ नाटक का आयोजन
नागपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर अंतराष्ट्रीय समपार फाटक जागरूकता सप्ताह के अवसर पर नुक्कड़ नाटक का आयोजन
Trending News
Riding Out The Storms: How Devendra Fadnavis transformed into a seasoned politician
Riding Out The Storms: How Devendra Fadnavis transformed into a seasoned politician
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
Featured News
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
Trending In Nagpur
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur
अब मुफ्त में मिलेगी आरटीई के विद्यार्थियों को किताबें और स्कूल ड्रेस
अब मुफ्त में मिलेगी आरटीई के विद्यार्थियों को किताबें और स्कूल ड्रेस
Rape victim harassed in Jaripatka, one booked
Rape victim harassed in Jaripatka, one booked
Rain in Nagpur, monsoon onset likely over mumbai around june 14
Rain in Nagpur, monsoon onset likely over mumbai around june 14
Woman accuses former beau of rape, threat in Sonegaon
Woman accuses former beau of rape, threat in Sonegaon
Woman robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 90,000 in Panchpaoli
Woman robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 90,000 in Panchpaoli
GoAir is the most reliable airline
GoAir is the most reliable airline
सुनील हाईटेक के 9 ठिकानों पर ईडी का रेड
सुनील हाईटेक के 9 ठिकानों पर ईडी का रेड
नीट में एलन के नलिन ने किया आल इंडिया टॉप
नीट में एलन के नलिन ने किया आल इंडिया टॉप
खो-खो पंचों की कार्यशाला का महिला महाविद्यालय में होगा आयोजन
खो-खो पंचों की कार्यशाला का महिला महाविद्यालय में होगा आयोजन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145