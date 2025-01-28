Woman Molested During Hair Wash at Nagpur Salon; Accused Arrested

Nagpur: A shocking incident of molestation has come to light at a salon in the Pratap Nagar area of the city.

The 21-year-old victim had gone to the Four Seasons Family Salon in Swalbhinagar for a hair wash. The accused, identified as 50-year-old Dhanendra Kashiram Sarate, a resident of Ahilya Nagar, allegedly began to molest the woman during the session.

The victim was receiving a facial massage and face pack application when the salon employee began making inappropriate advances.

Feeling uncomfortable, the young woman immediately reported the matter to the Pratap Nagar police station. Upon receiving the complaint, the police filed a case against the accused and arrested him. An investigation is currently underway.