Woman killed, hubby, granddaughter hurt as truck hits Luna in Kalamna

Nagpur: A woman was killed and her husband and granddaughter were injured as the Luna moped they were riding was dashed by a rashly driven truck in Kalamna police area here on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the truck fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle fearing angry reaction from the public.

The deceased has been identified as Indira Vilas Kannewar (40), resident of Bastarwadi, Zade Square.

According to police, Vilas Pundlikrao Kannewar (53), his wife Indira and granddaughter Shivani (2 years) were going on a Luna moped (MH-49/BG 0965) around 3.45 pm on Wednesday. When they reached near Vasanta Automobile Showroom, Kamptee Road, a recklessly driven truck (MH-31/W 4057) hit their Luna from behind forcefully. Vilas, Indira and Shivani, as a result suffered serious injuries. However, Indira died on the spot before any medical help while Vilas and the kid Shivani were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle fearing angry reaction from the public.

Kalamna police constable, based on complaint of Vilas Kannewar, booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.