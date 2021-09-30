Video: “Don’t compromise your neutrality, integrity,” DCP Lohit Matani advices UPSC 2020 toppers

Nagpur: “The key qualities in any IAS or IPS officer is their neutrality and integrity; and I would like to urge the recent UPSC 2020 toppers and future aspirants to do not compromise with these things in their Administrative careers. An official should always remain impartial while serving under various government regimes,” advices Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani.

DCP Matani also discussed the importance of self study, current affairs while cracking one of the toughest exam in the world, the UPSC. He has also extended his greetings to the UPSC toppers of Maharashtra state.

Watch video here: