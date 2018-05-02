Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 19th, 2020

    Woman killed by tiger in Bhandara district

    Nagpur: A 38-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Paoni forest in Bhandara district of Maharashtra early on Sunday, officials said.

    This is the fourth such incident that has happened within a week in Vidarbha region of the state, they said.

    The incident took place in Mouza Sawarla forest range between 5 am and 6 am when the woman had gone to collect mahua flowers. The place is around 2.5 kms from her village, the forest department said in a statement.

    “She had gone to collect the flowers along with her husband when a tiger attacked her and killed her on the spot,” it said.

    After being alerted about the incident, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bhandara), Vivek Hoshing, and other forest department staff rushed to the spot.

    The woman”s body was sent for post-mortem and an immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was given to the family of deceased, the statement said.

    On Saturday, a 32-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Tirora forest range in Gondia district, while on Thursday morning, a 40-year-old villager was killed by a tiger in Aramori forest range in Gadchiroli district.

    On April 13, a 56-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Ghatpendhari village in Pench tiger reserve near Nagpur, the officials said.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Maharashtra News
    आमदार खोपडे यांच्या मागणीला प्रतिसाद, कामगारांच्या खात्यात जमा झाले 2000
    आमदार खोपडे यांच्या मागणीला प्रतिसाद, कामगारांच्या खात्यात जमा झाले 2000
    शासनाने कापूस खरेदी केंद्रे त्वरित सुरू करावीत : बावनकुळे
    शासनाने कापूस खरेदी केंद्रे त्वरित सुरू करावीत : बावनकुळे
    Hindi News
    यादव नगर : महिला पेट्रोल पंप कर्मचारी से सरेआम मारपीट- घटना CCTV में कैद,आरोपी गिरप्तार
    यादव नगर : महिला पेट्रोल पंप कर्मचारी से सरेआम मारपीट- घटना CCTV में कैद,आरोपी गिरप्तार
    पीडी गुप्ता फाउंडेशन ने पूर्वी विदर्भ में वितरित किये 10000 पैकेट
    पीडी गुप्ता फाउंडेशन ने पूर्वी विदर्भ में वितरित किये 10000 पैकेट
    Trending News
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: Four more test positive, tally jumps to 63
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: Four more test positive, tally jumps to 63
    Featured News
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Tiger mauls woman to death in Nagzira wilds
    Tiger mauls woman to death in Nagzira wilds
    Trending In Nagpur
    Woman killed by tiger in Bhandara district
    Woman killed by tiger in Bhandara district
    आमदार खोपडे यांच्या मागणीला प्रतिसाद, कामगारांच्या खात्यात जमा झाले 2000
    आमदार खोपडे यांच्या मागणीला प्रतिसाद, कामगारांच्या खात्यात जमा झाले 2000
    शासनाने कापूस खरेदी केंद्रे त्वरित सुरू करावीत : बावनकुळे
    शासनाने कापूस खरेदी केंद्रे त्वरित सुरू करावीत : बावनकुळे
    सतरंजीपुरा झालेय कोरोनाचे हॉटस्पॉट, मिल्ट्रीशिवाय पर्याय नाही : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांचे मागणीला पुन्हा दुजोरा
    सतरंजीपुरा झालेय कोरोनाचे हॉटस्पॉट, मिल्ट्रीशिवाय पर्याय नाही : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांचे मागणीला पुन्हा दुजोरा
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    यादव नगर : महिला पेट्रोल पंप कर्मचारी से सरेआम मारपीट- घटना CCTV में कैद,आरोपी गिरप्तार
    यादव नगर : महिला पेट्रोल पंप कर्मचारी से सरेआम मारपीट- घटना CCTV में कैद,आरोपी गिरप्तार
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    पीडी गुप्ता फाउंडेशन ने पूर्वी विदर्भ में वितरित किये 10000 पैकेट
    पीडी गुप्ता फाउंडेशन ने पूर्वी विदर्भ में वितरित किये 10000 पैकेट
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    नागपुरात वादळी वाऱ्यासह पाऊस
    नागपुरात वादळी वाऱ्यासह पाऊस
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145