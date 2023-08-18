Woman gets hubby arrested for posing as GST Asst Commissioner in Nagpur

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police in Nagpur have booked a family of three, including a youth, who posed as Assistant Commissioner with GST Department and deceived a woman and her parents by proposing marriage.

The accused have been identified as Vicky Umredkar (33), Ramdas Umredkar (72) and Asha Umredkar, all residents of Plot No 251, Kuradkarpeth, Lashkaribagh. Of the three accused, Vicky Umredkar has been arrested by the police.

The complainant is Kiran Vicky Umredkar (26) and in the FIR she alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry. She claimed that Vicky duped her and her parents by posing himself as an officer with the GST Department and tied the nuptial knot using false credentials. Vicky claimed to have cleared IRS and was working as Assistant Commissioner of Revenue in Central Excise and Customs Department. He also sent an I-card and statement of SBI account to her father and proposed marriage.

After marriage, Vicky and his parents began harassing her for not bringing in a Bullet bike and cash in dowry as promised. The marriage was solemnised in 2021. Post marriage Kiran learnt that she had been deceived and Vicky was not employed with Central Excise and Customs. She also mentioned in the FIR that her brother was made to pay Rs 10,000 twice online to her husband.

Police have registered an offence under section 419, 420, 465, 468, 471, 498 (A), 34 of IPC. Further investigations are on.

