Nagpur CP invokes MCOCA on two gangs

Nagpur: The Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar this week has invoked MCOCA against the dreaded gangs of Little Sardar and Baba Tiger alias Mohsin Shaikh.

Little Sardar was booked under MCOCA along with his brother-in-law Seetu alias Harjeetsingh Gaur and others. They were threatening and trying to extort Rs 7 lakh from their co-accused Honey Chandhok following which an offence was registered. Dreaded goon Baba Tiger and his gang were booked under MCOCA for firing at a gambling den at Bokhara in July.

