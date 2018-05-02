Woman dies in freak incident at home

Nagpur: A Middle aged woman died of head injuries after falling down a flight of stairs in Ganeshpeth area on Thursday. The deceased, Naseem Bano Abdul Rahim (52) was a resident of Hakimjiwadi, Bhaldarpura.

Around 6.15 pm, Naseem Bano slipped and fell down the stairs in her house. She received head injuries.

Naseem Bano was rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital but of the way she succumbed to her injuries.

After registering a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure, Ganeshpeth Police started probe.





