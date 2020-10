Nagpur: Body of a senior citizen was found floating in Telangkhedi Lake on Friday afternoon. Identified as Anil Mukundrao Shirke (60), the deceased was a resident of Hanuman Mandir Road, Chhaoni.

Cops sent the body for post-mortem after it was fished out from the lake.

After recording statement of Anikash Shirke (30), son of the deceased, Ambazari Police registered an accidental death case and started investigation.