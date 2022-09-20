Woman cop dies after hit by Aapli Bus near Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A recklessly driven Aapli Bus claimed the life of a Woman Police Constable, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur on Sunday. She succumbed to the injuries at a hospital on Monday evening.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vinod Choudhary of Sadar Police Station, the woman constable Suchita Raju Balamwar (50), a resident of Telephone Exchange Square, was seriously injured in the accident when a speeding Aapli Bus hit her two-wheeler on which she was riding near Vidhan Bhavan. Suchita was attached to police headquarters.

She was going to Police Headquarters on her two-wheeler (MH-33/L3446) on Sunday. The accident occurred when she was crossing Vidhan Bhavan Square. The Aapli Bus which was heading towards RBI Square from Akashwani Square hit Suchita’s two-wheeler. She fell on the road and sustained grievous injuries. Profusely bleeding Suchita was taken to Mayo Hospital in the Aapli Bus.

As her condition was deteriorating, senior police officials decided to shift her to New Era Hospital. Lakadganj, Tehsil and Traffic police created a Green Corridor from Mayo Hospital to New Era hospital at 1 pm and shifted her. However, she breathed her last at 4 pm on Monday.

An offence under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered by Sadar police.

