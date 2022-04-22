Woman bus passenger robbed of gold, cash in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A woman travelling in a private bus was robbed of cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs1.64 lakh on Wednesday.

A resident of Durgapur, district Chandrapur, Kokila Gunwant Parate (49) boarded a Nagpur-bound private bus around 10 am on Wednesday.

In the running bus, an unidentified miscreant diverted Kokila’s attention and stealthily removed her small purse containing gold ornaments worth Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 4000 cash from her bag. When the bus stopped at Jadhav Chowk in Ganeshpeth area, she was shocked to find her purse missing. She immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

On the basis of her complaint, Ganeshpeth Police registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and searching for the accused thief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement