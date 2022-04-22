Decomposed body of man found at Anaj Bazar Complex in Lakadganj

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Lakadganj area on Friday after a highly decomposed body of a man was found at the basement of Anaj Bazar Complex. The worm-infested body looks like a four to five-days-old man, sources said.

According to sources, some locals who were complaining regarding the bad odor from the vicinity reportedly spotted the body. Stunned after looking at the worm-infested body, they alerted the Police Control Room.

Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of Lakadganj Police rushed to the spot and conducted the panchanama. Cops have sent the body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy and are scanning complaints of missing persons to identify the body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement