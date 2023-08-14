Woman axed to death by husband in Koradi

Nagpur: A retired CMPDI officer killed his wife with an axe on Sunday morning following a heated argument at their house located in Shambhu Nagar area coming under the jurisdiction of Koradi Police station.

The accused Purushottam Ambikapati Sinha (66), a retired Chief Manager of CMPDI, was arrested by Koradi Police for killing his wife Mukulkumari Purushottam Sinha (63), a retired teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Advertisement

According to police, a longstanding dispute between the couple escalated into the horrifying climax, resulting in Mukulkumari’s murder. The couple had spent years of their lives in disagreements and bitterness. The Koradi Police said they had registered a case against Purushottam last year, which was on the basis of a complaint lodged by his wife Mukulkumari. The couple shared a spacious house in Shambhu Nagar, with Mukulkumari occupying the first floor and Purushottam residing on the ground floor.

They were parents to two children, one residing in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. Amid their ongoing legal battle for divorce, the two had caretakers attending to their needs. On Sunday morning, a heated argument between Mukulkumari and Purushottam took a bloody turn when Purushottam attacked his wife in a fit of rage. Purushottam struck his wife on the head with an axe, resulting in her instant death. The caretakers, shocked and scared after seeing Mukulkumari’s body in a pool of blood, ran away. A citizen alerted the Koradi police about the murder.

Koradi police arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. The victim’s body was then sent to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem. Purushottam Sinha surrendered to the Koradi Police station and confessed to the gruesome crime.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Koradi Police. The accused will be produced in the court on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement