Speeding SUV kills man, woman at Ram Nagar Square in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ina tragic road accident at Ram Nagar Square on Sunday afternoon, two persons, including an elderly-woman, were killed, police said.

The SUV driver involved in the accident, reportedly the son of a senior lawyer, was allegedly driving at a high speed when his SUV first hit a two-wheeler severely injuring the rider, and then knocked a pedestrian dead on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Pawas Rajendrakumar Chaurasia (33), a resident of Shri Radhe Apartments, Hill Top, and Kusum Ishwar Bhoyar (64), from Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Pandhrabodi.

According to police, Pawas, an employee of United India Insurance Company, was riding his two-wheeler (MH40/BH-3625), while Kusum was walking. At 12.30 pm, a Mitsubishi Pajero (MH-31/CP5322) hit Pawas’ two-wheeler from behind. Pawas got trapped under the car and was seriously injured. The car then hit Kusum, crushing her to death. The SUV driver ran away leaving his vehicle behind.

Pawas was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries at 8:30 pm. Staff of Ambazari police station rushed to the spot and registered a case under Sections 279, 338 and 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 134 and 177of Motor Vehicle Act.

The SUV is reportedly registered in the name of one Raj Kumar Mahadik. A police official said that the SUV driver was also injured in the accident and was being treated at a hospital.

