Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur achieves lowest mortality rate for COVID-19 patients in city

Nagpur: With the mortality percentage as low as 4.1, Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur has achieved yet another milestone by becoming the only hospital in city to have such low mortality rate.

After becoming the first private hospital in city to start COVID treatment, Wockhardt hospital Nagpur has worked dedicatedly in fighting against this global pandemic. Consequently, the hospital has a mortality of as low as 33 in a total of 733 admissions. Wockhardt Hospitals has always been recognized for treating severely high risk patients and the same has been continued during COVID era also wherein, we have treated 733 patients.

“Since the day we started functioning for COVID patients we ensured that the patients should receive best clinical care and facilities. It was the hard work and expertise of our consultants and clinical team that we were able to achieve this goal”, Said Mrs. K. Sujatha, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur.

“On 15th August 2020, I was diagnosed as a positive COVID-19 patient. I am more than 80 years old with a problem of Bronchial Asthma as well. My condition was quite unpleasant and critical therefore my family and friends decided to shift me to Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur”, said one of the patients who recovered from a very serious condition and is now doing well. “All the doctors were constantly trying to provide the best of care and treatment. Since I was conscious all the time, I observed that I was in a better condition than before and the sole credit for this goes to all the doctors of Wockhardt Hospitals and the entire medical team”, he added.

When discussed about this achievement, Critical Care Team of the hospital informed that timing of the treatment plays an important factor in achieving the said outcome. It was possible to achieve this believing on the fact that timing matters the most. It was informed that the key to saving a life depends very much on the timing in which patients are provided with required drugs and clinical care on an immediate basis. The patients of Covid generally feel breathless and the oxygen level in bodies drops. At this time, the patients need urgent medical attention and oxygen support without wasting any time. Our team has been trained for this and we do not waste even a little time in providing immediate medical assistance to patients. This not only saves their life but also improves the quality of their life as the vital organs receive timely clinical attention.

