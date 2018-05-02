Witness the Next Level of Smartphone Photography with vivo V17Pro

Nagpur: vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its flagship device – the V17Pro, at Le meridian Nagpur the phone was launched in the presence of Bollywood actress Sana Khan, vivo Nagpur product head Mr. Peter Peng, sales head Mr. Arthur Dai & Mr. Jimmy Chawla, Business manager,Nagpur.

The newest member to its existing V-series portfolio. The device sports the world’s first dual pop-up front camera along with quad-rear camera setup. The device comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and will be available in two color variants – Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean. Priced at INR 29,990, the device will go on sale starting September 27, 2019 on all retail stores.

With a commitment to the ‘Make in India’ program, the V17Pro has been manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Consumers will also get an array of attractive offers* (online and offline), such as –

• One-time screen replacement on purchase and activation of V17Pro till 8th October’19

• 10% cashback with HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit Card, Debit Card & HDFC Consumer loans EMI transactions

• Zero down payment with HDB with additional 10% cashback by making down payment from any bank credit card

• Zero down payment with Bajaj on 6 months tenure

• Zero down payment with IDFC First Bank on 8 months tenure with additional 5% cashback on making down payment from any bank credit card

• Zero down payment with Home Credit with 6 months tenure

• Gifts worth INR 1,999 on an exchange of any old smartphone via vivo- Cashify application

• Assured buyback of 50% value for Vodafone Idea customers