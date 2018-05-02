Deputy Mayor, other office-bearers too surrender official vehicles

Nagpur: With the Mayor Nanda Jichkar and Standing Committee Chairman surrendering their official vehicles following Model Code of Conduct coming in force after announcement of State Assembly poll schedule, other office bearers also followed suit. Deputy Mayor Deepraj Pardikar, Leader of Opposition Tanaji Vanve, Chairpersons of various committees also surrendered their official cars and started using their own private vehicles.

According to Election Commission of India, whenever the poll schedule is announced in the concerned region, office-bearers of civic bodies have to surrender their official vehicles as per Model Code of Conduct provisions.

As the Election Commission announced Maharashtra Assembly election schedule on Saturday noon, all the office bearers of NMC surrendered the official vehicles and were seen riding on their moped or other private vehicles.

The Assembly polls will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 24. After that, Code of Conduct will be withdrawn and the official vehicles of respective office bearers will be returned to them.