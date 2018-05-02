Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Aug 17th, 2019

“With vibration waves at our shop, we thought it was bomb explosion”: Venders on Poonam Mall tragedy

Nagpur: “It was around 11.45pm on Friday night. We were done with the costumers and were winding up our stuff when we heard a huge impact along with vibration wave, so severe that it almost shattered the front glass of the shop. At first, we thought it was some bomb explosion. However, when I, along with rest of the staff went out, we saw people running in erratic manner and debris of Poonam Mall as it collapsed,” says Khemraj Raghuwanshi of Drink n Dream, a cold beverage shop adjacent to the mall.

It’s been more than twelve hours since the Poonam Mall tragedy occurred. Though locals and nearby venders are still in shock about the incident last night. With police deployed on the spot, citizens are visiting the mall premises to check the authenticity of the news posted in the early hours of Saturday.

During the incident, Domino’s and Elements were functioning at the mall and were attending their last few customers when the tragedy occurred.

“We were at the shop when we heard the huge impact. It felt like a major accident. All the staff along with consumers fled the premises following the noise. When he went out we found our mall’s guard lying under the debris fallen from the mall,” said Vijay Mussaddi owner of Elements and he further added, “The guard would seat near the parking and never leave his spot. However, last night he left his spot and went to the exact spot where debris fell on him.”

Mussaddi further asserted that “There is a need for a proper inquiry into the matter along with the forensic inspection of the building as leak alone can’t be the reason behind this tragedy.”

A local source told Nagpur Today that, “The noise from the mall has become regular affair from the past few weeks. Though we anticipated some construction work and contacted the mall guards many times, however, even they were unknown about the reason.”

By Shubham Nagdeve

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Nagpur Crime News
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
समाजातील वंचित आणि दुर्बल घटकांना
समाजातील वंचित आणि दुर्बल घटकांना
रामटेक येथे नवीन पोलीस चौकीचे उदघाटन
रामटेक येथे नवीन पोलीस चौकीचे उदघाटन
Hindi News
वायरल ऑडियो : सुनिए कैसे मरीज को लाने पर कमीशन मांगनेवाले एम्बुलेंस चालक को डॉक्टर ने लगाई फटकार
वायरल ऑडियो : सुनिए कैसे मरीज को लाने पर कमीशन मांगनेवाले एम्बुलेंस चालक को डॉक्टर ने लगाई फटकार
कन्हान महावितरण की लापरवाही : 4 महीने से अँधेरे में जी रहे है किसान
कन्हान महावितरण की लापरवाही : 4 महीने से अँधेरे में जी रहे है किसान
Trending News
Viral audio: Listen how doctor admonishes ambulance owner seeking commission for patients
Viral audio: Listen how doctor admonishes ambulance owner seeking commission for patients
Video: Wardhman Nagar poonam mall collapsed, 1 dead, 4 person injured
Video: Wardhman Nagar poonam mall collapsed, 1 dead, 4 person injured
Featured News
“With vibration waves at our shop, we thought it was bomb explosion”: Venders on Poonam Mall tragedy
“With vibration waves at our shop, we thought it was bomb explosion”: Venders on Poonam Mall tragedy
Video: Wardhman Nagar poonam mall collapsed, 1 dead, 4 person injured
Video: Wardhman Nagar poonam mall collapsed, 1 dead, 4 person injured
Trending In Nagpur
Fire at AIIMS in Delhi, 22 fire tenders rushed
Fire at AIIMS in Delhi, 22 fire tenders rushed
उच्च न्यायालयातील न्यायमूर्तींची कामठीच्या ड्रॅगन पॅलेस टेंपलला सदिच्छा भेट
उच्च न्यायालयातील न्यायमूर्तींची कामठीच्या ड्रॅगन पॅलेस टेंपलला सदिच्छा भेट
ई-वाचनालय ही चळवळ व्हावी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
ई-वाचनालय ही चळवळ व्हावी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
चला करुया विजेची बचत!
चला करुया विजेची बचत!
Article 370 had become shield for terrorists: Prasad
Article 370 had become shield for terrorists: Prasad
विदर्भातील कलावंतांमधील प्रतिभा पुढे आणणारे व्यासपीठ
विदर्भातील कलावंतांमधील प्रतिभा पुढे आणणारे व्यासपीठ
“With vibration waves at our shop, we thought it was bomb explosion”: Venders on Poonam Mall tragedy
“With vibration waves at our shop, we thought it was bomb explosion”: Venders on Poonam Mall tragedy
Viral audio: Listen how doctor admonishes ambulance owner seeking commission for patients
Viral audio: Listen how doctor admonishes ambulance owner seeking commission for patients
वायरल ऑडियो : सुनिए कैसे मरीज को लाने पर कमीशन मांगनेवाले एम्बुलेंस चालक को डॉक्टर ने लगाई फटकार
वायरल ऑडियो : सुनिए कैसे मरीज को लाने पर कमीशन मांगनेवाले एम्बुलेंस चालक को डॉक्टर ने लगाई फटकार
Uproar in opening of Bajirao Sakhare e-library
Uproar in opening of Bajirao Sakhare e-library
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145