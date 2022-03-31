With two more killings in last 24-hours, March records 11 murders in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two incidents of murders reported between the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday has again rocked Second Capital of the State, with the month of March reporting whopping 11 incidents of murders.

Notably, Nagpur reported zero murders in the month of February, 2022.

In the first incident of killing, Jaikishan Jawankar (28) was bludgeoned to death by his brother-in-law at Saraswati Nagar under Hudkeshwar police station area. The accused Nitesh Sonawane (24), a Chinese food seller, later surrendered before the police.

Jawankar, a labourer, was harassing his wife, who is accused Sonawane’s sister, and her family to vacate the house. The matter turned worse when the labourer tried to manhandle Sonawane’s sister over the issue. Irked over which Sonawane assaulted Jawankar leading to his death.

In another incident, 26-year-old Ashish Bisen was stoned to death at Dongargaon by his distant relative Narendra Baghel over suspicion of his wife’s illicit relationship with the deceased. Bisen was missing since March 27. His family had lodged a missing complaint with Wadi police station too on the same day.

The semi-decomposed body of Ashish Bisen was found shortly before Wednesday midnight under the Hingna police station area. The cops have already arrested Baghel in connection with the murder.