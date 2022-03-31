DBA condemns ED action against Adv Satish Uke

Nagpur: Extending its support to Adv Satish Uke, the District Bar Association (DBA) has condemned the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) early morning action against the lawyer.

A team of ED raided Uke’s single storey house in Parvati Nagar on Thursday morning and apprehended him along with his brother Pradeep.

A delegation of DBA comprising Kamal Satuja, President, Adv Deshmukh, Secretary, Adv Sameer Sonone, Adv Amit Thakur, Adv Mirza and others staged demonstration in front of District and Sessions Court and condemned action against Adv Uke.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mumbai unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on early Thursday morning raided the residence of Adv Satish Uke in Nagpur and arrested him. His brother Pradeep was also taken into custody by the raiding ED team. The raid at the Parvati Nagar residence of the controversial lawyer was conducted amid tight security by CRPF jawans and city police.

According to reports, the raids were related to alleged financial transactions and land dealings.

Adv Uke was the talk of the town as he had filed election petitions against the then Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. He had filed petitions accusing the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of electoral offences, alleging that Fadnavis filed inaccurate nominations for two state Assembly elections.

The lawyer had also dug into the sensational case of death of CBI Judge Justice Loya who died under mysterious circumstances in Nagpur. Uke had filed a petition in the Justice Loya case. In the petition to the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, he had sought a police probe into the death of CBI Judge Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case. The judge had died reportedly due to a heart attack in Nagpur in 2014.