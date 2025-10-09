With SC nod, Futala Lake project set to redefine Nagpur’s tourism landscape

Nagpur: The city’s tourism and hospitality sector is abuzz with anticipation as the long-delayed Futala Lake redevelopment project inches closer to completion, promising to turn the iconic water body into a world-class leisure and entertainment hub. With a 156-metre-long floating musical fountain, a food court complex, and a revolving restaurant, the project is expected to transform Nagpur’s evening skyline and boost its tourism economy.

After years of legal hurdles, the Supreme Court’s recent verdict has paved the way for the project’s completion, rekindling optimism among citizens. “This project isn’t just about beautification, it’s about giving Nagpur a global identity,” said one resident, echoing the sentiment of many who see the redevelopment as a turning point in the city’s urban and tourism story.

Local hoteliers, restaurateurs, and tour operators believe the project will significantly extend visitor stays and create new business opportunities. “Foreign tourists who visit Nagpur generally stay just one day. Their itineraries are limited to four major sites of religious or historical importance. Futala Lake will finally give the city a proper recreational attraction, especially appealing to families and children,” said a veteran tourism entrepreneur.

He added that the lakefront will help tour operators design full-day packages, which could encourage tourists to spend an extra night in Nagpur, bringing ripple benefits for hotels, taxis, and eateries.

A private bus fleet owner expressed relief that the project was finally nearing completion after years of delays and disputes. “It’s a welcome change to see this dream coming true. Unfortunately, Nagpur has developed a mindset of opposing new projects, which has often stifled tourism. This one will change that. I am sure the fountain will draw large crowds — not just from within the city but from across Maharashtra,” he said, though he flagged concerns about vehicle access and tourist mobility once the site opens.

At the core of the transformation is a spectacular floating musical fountain, combining sound, light, laser, and water choreography in a 40-minute multimedia show narrating the story of Nagpur. The narration will feature the voices of Amitabh Bachchan (Hindi) and Nana Patekar (Marathi), with music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar. The show has been conceptualised by veteran actress Revathi, with plans to dedicate it to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, showcasing her image and songs.

Gadkari’s vision takes shape

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who conceived the project, has envisioned Futala Lake as the centrepiece of Nagpur’s cultural and tourism revival. “The musical fountain at Futala was planned to tell Nagpur’s story, to create an identity for the city as a place of heritage, innovation, and beauty,” Gadkari had said earlier.

The multi-level parking complex, being executed by MahaMetro and the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), will accommodate over 950 four-wheelers across eight floors. Above it, a 30,000 sq ft food mall, four multiplexes, and a revolving restaurant will offer panoramic views of the lake. Shops within the complex will be reserved for local crafts, sweets like orange barfi, and Nagpur-made products rather than generic fast food chains.

Gadkari has also announced a Tulip Garden on the lines of Kashmir’s, along with a Bhosale-era tank featuring over 265 lotus varieties and 350 species of roses, developed in collaboration with Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (PDKV). The minister allocated Rs 50 lakh from the Central Road Fund to support the expansion of the floral diversity park.

The plan further includes adventure sports facilities, and a 50,000 sq ft revolving platform over the lake for cultural events, poetry readings, and musical performances. “The space will be open for public events, not private functions like weddings,” Gadkari clarified.

A boon for Nagpur’s economy

Industry experts predict that once operational, the Futala Lake complex could add a new dimension to Nagpur’s tourism economy, especially by encouraging evening tourism, a segment where the city has long lagged behind. “If every tourist adds even one night to their stay, it changes the entire economic equation for the city,” said a senior hotel association member.

MahaMetro has also been directed to provide affordable shop spaces to local street vendors, ensuring that the project benefits small traders as well.