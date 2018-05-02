With no takers, city police bundle out ‘Raksha App’

Nagpur: City Police on Wednesday bundled out its ambitious initiative ‘Raksha App’ owing to no response from the citizens.

The police department on May 26, 2018, had activated the ‘Raksha App’, at Police Control Room with an aim to provide a better sense of security and safety to women, girls, and common citizens.

However, after a while, the good intentions of city cops fizzled out as citizens gave no response to the police call. Finally, the City Police bundled out the ‘Raksha App’.

Following this, cops have appealed citizens to dial 100 and woman helpline 1091 instead of referring the app in case of any emergency.