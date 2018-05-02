Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 31st, 2019

With no takers, city police bundle out ‘Raksha App’

Nagpur: City Police on Wednesday bundled out its ambitious initiative ‘Raksha App’ owing to no response from the citizens.

The police department on May 26, 2018, had activated the ‘Raksha App’, at Police Control Room with an aim to provide a better sense of security and safety to women, girls, and common citizens.

However, after a while, the good intentions of city cops fizzled out as citizens gave no response to the police call. Finally, the City Police bundled out the ‘Raksha App’.

Following this, cops have appealed citizens to dial 100 and woman helpline 1091 instead of referring the app in case of any emergency.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
जिल्हा नियोजन समिती नावीन्यपूर्ण योजनेत शहर आणि ग्रामीण भागाला 62 कोटी 46 लक्ष निधी वितरित
जिल्हा नियोजन समिती नावीन्यपूर्ण योजनेत शहर आणि ग्रामीण भागाला 62 कोटी 46 लक्ष निधी वितरित
नागपूर विभागात सरासरी 55.58 मिमी पाऊस
नागपूर विभागात सरासरी 55.58 मिमी पाऊस
Hindi News
मुख्यमंत्री की ‘महाजनादेश ‘ यात्रा के जवाब में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस की ‘ शिवस्वराज्य’ यात्रा की होगी शुरुवात
मुख्यमंत्री की ‘महाजनादेश ‘ यात्रा के जवाब में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस की ‘ शिवस्वराज्य’ यात्रा की होगी शुरुवात
गैर हिंदू लेकर पहुंचा खाना तो शख्स ने कैंसिल किया ऑर्डर, Zomato ने दिया दिल जीतने वाला जवाब
गैर हिंदू लेकर पहुंचा खाना तो शख्स ने कैंसिल किया ऑर्डर, Zomato ने दिया दिल जीतने वाला जवाब
Trending News
Maharashtra’s son Atish Dabholkar appointed Director of Italy-based ICTP
Maharashtra’s son Atish Dabholkar appointed Director of Italy-based ICTP
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
Video: Wall collapses in Ganga Jamuna, 4 women injured
Featured News
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
NCP, Congress leaders including Sandeep Naik, Chitra Wagh, Vaibhav Pichad, Madhukar Pichad join BJP
NCP, Congress leaders including Sandeep Naik, Chitra Wagh, Vaibhav Pichad, Madhukar Pichad join BJP
Trending In Nagpur
जिल्हा नियोजन समिती नावीन्यपूर्ण योजनेत शहर आणि ग्रामीण भागाला 62 कोटी 46 लक्ष निधी वितरित
जिल्हा नियोजन समिती नावीन्यपूर्ण योजनेत शहर आणि ग्रामीण भागाला 62 कोटी 46 लक्ष निधी वितरित
With no takers, city police bundle out ‘Raksha App’
With no takers, city police bundle out ‘Raksha App’
नागपूर विभागात सरासरी 55.58 मिमी पाऊस
नागपूर विभागात सरासरी 55.58 मिमी पाऊस
गुलाबी बोंडअळीच्या नियंत्रणासाठी कठोर उपाययोजना करा – अश्विन मुदगल
गुलाबी बोंडअळीच्या नियंत्रणासाठी कठोर उपाययोजना करा – अश्विन मुदगल
वृक्षारोपण करून शहर सौंदर्यीकरणाच्या कार्याला गती द्या! : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
वृक्षारोपण करून शहर सौंदर्यीकरणाच्या कार्याला गती द्या! : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
मनपाच्या ५० गुणवंत सफाई कामगारांचा सत्कार
मनपाच्या ५० गुणवंत सफाई कामगारांचा सत्कार
नागपूर महानगरपालिका ग्रामीण-नागरी भागीदारीत अग्रेसर : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
नागपूर महानगरपालिका ग्रामीण-नागरी भागीदारीत अग्रेसर : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
मनपाचे प्रभारी आरोग्य उपसंचालक डॉ. तुमाने यांच्यासह ३२ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत्त
मनपाचे प्रभारी आरोग्य उपसंचालक डॉ. तुमाने यांच्यासह ३२ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत्त
Good news: Heavy rains to lash Nagpur for another week
Good news: Heavy rains to lash Nagpur for another week
Maharashtra’s son Atish Dabholkar appointed Director of Italy-based ICTP
Maharashtra’s son Atish Dabholkar appointed Director of Italy-based ICTP
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145