    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020
    National News

    With highest 1-day spike of 1,008, Maha COVID-19 tally 11,506

    Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday saw a record single-day increase of 1,008 in the number of coronavirus patients, which took the tally of cases in the state to 11,506.

    Twenty-six coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 485, a state health department statement said.

    106 patients were discharged upon recovery. Thus, 1,879 persons have been discharged from hospitals in the state so far.

    On Friday, ten deaths were reported from Pune city, five in Mumbai, three is Jalgaon district and one each in Pune, Sindhudurg, Bhiwandi, Thane, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani districts so far.

    Besides, a patient who hailed from Uttar Pradesh died in Mumbai, the statement said, adding that 15 of the 26 patients who died had high-risk comorbidities.

    Out of 11,506 patients in the state, 9,081 were detected in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 7,812 in Mumbai city alone.

    Of 485 coronavirus deaths, 320 were reported in in the MMR including 295 in Mumbai alone.

    Currently 1,63,026 people are in home quarantine while 11,677 are in institutional quarantine.

    Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra so far are thus as follows: total cases 11,506, new cases 1,008, total deaths 485, recovered 1,879, number of tests conducted 1,53,125.

    Besides MMR, in Nashik division there are 365 positive cases, 1,456 in Pune division, 55 in Kolhapur division, 189 in Aurangabad division, 20 in Latur division, 169 in Akola division, 144 in Nagpur division, 20 in latur division.


