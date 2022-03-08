With drastic decline in cases, GMCH, Mayo shut dedicated Covid-19 centres

Nagpur: With drastic decline in Covid-19 cases and situation now well under control, the two major government hospitals in Nagpur – GMCH and Mayo — have officially ‘closed’ their Dedicated Covid Hospitals from March first week, according to reports.

Though both the hospitals have kept a few beds reserved for Covid patients with all facilities like oxygen supply and ventilators, relieving the dedicated buildings from Covid work is a biggest move towards normalcy. The Trauma Centre of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the surgical complex of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) and Mayo Hospital have been handed over to the non-Covid departments.

Trauma Centre, a dream project for the GMCH, has once again started treating accident and injury victims and polytrauma patients. Presently, around 50 beds are occupied here. Ward 50, 51 and 52 have been kept reserved for Covid patients. All beds, a state-of-the-art operation theatre, three ICU wards and one general ward will serve non-Covid patients now, reports said.

GMCH has treated more than 30,000 Covid patients during all three waves. While case graph went down twice during the pandemic, the surgical complex was never handed over as the district administration kept it as a dedicated Covid facility all the time.

At Mayo Hospital, the surgical complex building was partially handed over for non-Covid works last year only. Nine departments including ENT, Ophthalmology, and Orthopaedics have started surgeries, while others will follow soon. For Covid patients, beds are reserved in No. 9 OPD. After reduction in cases post second wave, resident doctors from IGGMCH had resorted to strike for the demand of handing over of the surgical complex to them. Finally, their demand has been met now.

As citizens are still not aware about this development, the wards in the surgical complex are not having the usual rush. However, the patient flow is increasing gradually and expected to touch normal count in a month, the reports said.