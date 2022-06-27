With 65,000 footfall on Sunday, Nagpurians prefer Majhi Metro ride

Advertisement

Nagpur: Majhi Metro of Nagpur recorded highest ever ridership on Sunday, June 26, 2022, as about 65,000 travellers utilised the services on Aqua and Orange Lines. Persistent outreach on the part of Maha Metro officials have ensured the huge response from Nagpurians. The previous highest riders was 60,000 passengers and it was on January 26 this year.

To ensure maximum usage of metro services, metro offers feeder service at the station under last mile and first mile connectivity. Under this, options like bicycle, e-cycle, e-scooter, e-rickshaw are in service for passengers. This facility has benefited all the passengers but especially the students working in the MIHAN area and those studying in the educational institutions in Hingna area.