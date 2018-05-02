Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 23rd, 2021

    With 15 from Mah over 400 doctors died due to COVID during second wave: IMA

    The Indian Medical Association said over 400 doctors across the country have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic.

    According to the IMA, as many as 420 doctors have lost their lives so far during the second COVID-19 wave and 100 out of these casualties have been reported from Delhi. The national capital is recently witnessing decline in the COVID-19 cases after an overwhelming crisis in April.

    The doctors’ association said at least 96 doctors have died in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh.

    The state-wise data of IMA reveals that as many as 31 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha.

    “Maharashtra has witnessed deaths of 15 doctors in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19,” the doctors’ association said.

    As many as 2,57,299 fresh COVID-19 infections and 4,194 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry informed on Saturday.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Man commits suicide in Hudkeshwar
    Man commits suicide in Hudkeshwar
    Man held with Rs 60 lakh cash at Nagpur Rly Stn
    Man held with Rs 60 lakh cash at Nagpur Rly Stn
    मोमिनपुरा में धरा गया गांजा विक्रेता
    मोमिनपुरा में धरा गया गांजा विक्रेता
    च्रकवाती तूफान : 9 ट्रेनें रद्द
    च्रकवाती तूफान : 9 ट्रेनें रद्द
    सावधान, बाजारपेठेतील सर्व दुकानदारांची अँटीजन टेस्ट होणार- शिरे
    सावधान, बाजारपेठेतील सर्व दुकानदारांची अँटीजन टेस्ट होणार- शिरे
    अवैधरित्या शस्त्र बाळगनाऱ्या सराईत गुन्हेगारास अटक
    अवैधरित्या शस्त्र बाळगनाऱ्या सराईत गुन्हेगारास अटक
    वॅक्सीन खरेदी – मुंबईला परवानगी नागपूरला कां नाही? आ.कृष्णा खोपडे
    वॅक्सीन खरेदी – मुंबईला परवानगी नागपूरला कां नाही? आ.कृष्णा खोपडे
    पाच जनावरांना दिले जीवदान, एकास अटक, 1 लाख 75 हजाराचा मुद्देमाल जप्त
    पाच जनावरांना दिले जीवदान, एकास अटक, 1 लाख 75 हजाराचा मुद्देमाल जप्त
    कोरोना कमी झाला म्हणून गाफील राहू नका-खासदार तुमाणे
    कोरोना कमी झाला म्हणून गाफील राहू नका-खासदार तुमाणे
    दोन दिवसांपासून बेपत्ता असलेल्या माजी नगरसेवक बंधूंचा चक्क मृतदेहच मिळाला
    दोन दिवसांपासून बेपत्ता असलेल्या माजी नगरसेवक बंधूंचा चक्क मृतदेहच मिळाला
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145