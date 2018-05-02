For Class 12 Boards, Centre Favours Short Format, Dates To Come On June 1

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has suggested two options for the Class 12 board exams, which were postponed in view of the second wave of Covid infection. A presentation was made this afternoon before a group of ministers led by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Sources said the government is likely to favour a short format exam, and the state boards will be allowed to take their own decision.

Under the first option, the exams can be conducted within a period of three months — one month of pre-exam activities and two months for the exams and declaration of results. Another 30 days will be allowed for the compartment exams. Exams will be held only for major subjects and marks for minor subjects will be allotted on the basis of performance in the major subjects.

Under the second option, 90-minute exams will be held in 19 major subjects. The students have to appear in one language and three elective subjects only. Based on their performance in these subjects, the result of 5th and 6th subjects, as the case may be, will be assessed.



