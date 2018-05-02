With 11 more test Positive, Nagpur tally jumps to 150

Nagpur: As many as 11 people have tested positive of coronavirus in last 24 hours, said Dr VD Paturkar, Civil Surgeon in a Maharashtra government hospital in Nagpur, on Saturday.

“With 11 more people being confirmed of COVID-19, the total number of positive cases in the district has reached to 150,” Dr Paturkar said.

He further said that till now 48 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands to 11,506, of which 1,879 have recovered and 485 people have succumbed to the disease.