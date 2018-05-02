Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 2nd, 2020

    Flights to remain suspended till May 17: DGCA

    New Delhi/Nagpur : A day after the Modi government announced extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 17, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Saturday said all commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till midnight of May 17.

    ‘It is reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic, respectively, in due course,’ a circular of the DGCA stated.

    India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

    All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the DGCA are allowed to operate.

    Coronavirus has infected over 37,000 people and killed more than 1,200 people in India till now.

    The first phase of lockdown in India was from March 25 to April 14.

    The second phase started on April 15 and would end on May 3. The third phase would be from May 4 to 17.


