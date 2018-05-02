Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Published On : Fri, Jul 5th, 2019

With ₹100 crore for Futala beautification Fadnavis clears ₹1,530 crore projects for Nagpur

Mumbai/Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday approved a 1,530 crore budget for the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), clearing big-ticket projects, in the run-up to the Assembly elections. He attended back-to-back meetings of a high-powered committee and the NMRDA in Mumbai.

At the committee meeting, Fadnavis accorded approval to several development works, including construction of a Dragon Palace Temple at Kamptee in Nagpur.

At the fifth meeting of the NMRDA, ₹114 crore for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Centre at Indora and ₹100 crore for Futala beautification and a sound-light show at Swami Vivekananda statue, Ambazari, were approved.

Several statues and monuments were also approved, which included the development of Deeksha Bhumi, development of Tajbag, and a ₹41-crore fund for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial, Chicholi.

Ministers present in the meeting said the CM also approved a policy for an online draw for housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, setting aside 11% units for SC, 6% for ST, 5% for Divyang, 2% for Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) employees, and another 5% for government employees.

