WIRC Nagpur branch organizes seminar on Maha govt’s incentive scheme

Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI organized a half day seminar on Package Scheme of Incentives 2019 which was notified by the Government of Maharashtra on 16th Sept 2019. On this occasion, CA Julfesh Shah who elaborated on the topic as a speaker stated that with a view to steer industrial development towards high-tech emerging sectors and generation of employment, the State Government has identified various thrust sectors.

Thrust sectors shall mean and include: Electric Vehicles (Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Servicing), Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 (Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Internet of Things and Robotics, Nanotechnology, among others), Textile Machinery Manufacturing, Bio technology and Medical and Diagnostic Devices, Agro & Food Processing (Secondary and Tertiary Food Processing units), Logistics & Warehousing, Green Energy/ Bio Fuel Production, Sports and Gym Equipment Manufacturing, Nuclear Power plant equipment manufacturing & such other industries as notified in the notification.

This is a very positive step towards promotion of thrust sectors mentioned CA. Julfesh Shah in his deliberation during the seminar. CA. Shah covered in detail Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) segment and various incentives as well as provisions under the new scheme pertaining to MSME Sector in specific. His presentation covered the significant key aspects of the entire policy and interpretations of vital provisions in detail.

CA. Bhagwat Thakre was the other speaker who elaborated on mega & ultra mega project based upon capital investment and employment. Further CA. Thakre envisaged the comparative analysis of PSI 2013 & PSI 2019 schemes and narrated how an entrepreneur can take benefit of the new scheme. Additionally he also covered the objectives and incentives available for Large Scale Investments (LSI) & special LSI projects / units.

Both the speakers have answered all the vital queries of the members participants in detail. They have cleared all the doubts of the participants and urged them to propogate the scheme for the maximum benefit of their clients. They also encouraged the participants to propogate the scheme for the overall industrial development of our region.

CA. Suren Duragkar, Chairman, Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI in his welcome address spoke about need of the seminar and role of Nagpur Branch towards member updation. CA. Duragkar also welcomed both the speakers of the seminar and stated that like any veterans of the field when it comes to Industrial Policy & State Governments Incentive Schemes, the two senior faculties CA. Julfesh Shah & CA. Bhagwat Thakre are looked upon and requested to guide the members due to their vast experience and interaction with government agencies. He further welcomed the members who had participated in large numbers (130+ CA members) and urged them to get their each & every doubt cleared in the Q&A session after the deliberation.

Prominently present on the occasion were Managing Committee Members of Nagpur Branch, CA. Kirit Kalyani (Vice Chairman), CA. Saket Bagdia (Secretary), CA. Jiten Saglani (Treasurer & Seminar Coordinator) & CA. Harish Rangwani & two Past Chairman of Nagpur Branch CA.O.S.Bagadia & CA. Satish Sarda amongst others 130 members.