WIPO-India Summer School, 2022Concludes at MNLU Nagpur

Nagpur: The fifth edition of WIPO-India Summer School on Intellectual Property-2022 (Online) organized by WIPO Academy Geneva, RGNIIPM Nagpur and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpurconcluded on Friday. 72 participants from all over the world, including countries like Egypt, South Korea, Republic of Korea, Oman, and India participated in the summer school.

MrNirmalya Sinha Joint Controller of Patents & Designs, RGNIIPM, Nagpurwas the chief guest for the Valedictory Programme. Ms. Maria Stella Ntamark, WIPO Academy, Geneva,Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, VC MNLU, Nagpur, Dr. Pankaj Borkar Dy. Controller, of Patents & Designs, RGNIIPM, Nagpur and Dr. Ragini Khubalkar, In-charge, DPIIT-IPR Chair MNLU Nagpur graced the occasion.MrNirmalya Sinha appreciated the efforts of all the three Institutions in organizing the WIPO India Summer school. He appreciated the efforts put in by MNLU Nagpur in creating awareness about Intellectual Property Rights.

First week of the summer school started with an overview of Intellectual Property, Patents and It’s procedure for filing of an application at National and International level and Copyright and Related Rights for which Mr. D. Calab Gabriel Managing Partner, Lex IP Care, Dr. Prithipal Singh Asst. Controller of P&D, information Technology division, CGPTDMProf. (Dr.) AnindyaSircar, Professor of Law, IPR Chair Professor, NALSAR, Hyderabad, Adv. Dipak G. Parmar, Founder, Cyber-IPR, addressed the participants

It was followed by Trademark and it’s Global Perspective, Design and Geographical Indications for which Mr Hemant Khosla Copyright Office, India Prof (Dr) Raman Mittal Delhi University, Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Rathor, Professor of Law, Gujrat UniversityDr. Dayanand Murthy C. P., Associate Professor of DSNLU, Visakhapatnam,Mr R. A. Tiwari, Ex- Dy. Registrar, Trademark Registry, Mr Prashanth Kumar Bhairappanavar Sr. Examiner of TM & Geographical Indications, Dr. Ragini P. Khubalkar DPIIT-IPR Chair Professor, MNLU, Nagpur enlightened the participants.

In the second week Dr W. M Dhumane IPR Chair Professor, MNLU, Mumbai, Dr. Nandini CP Associate Professor of Law, DSNLU, VisakhapatnamProf. (Dr)Unni, Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata,Prof. (Dr.) V. C. Vivekanandan, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, HNLU, Raipur, Dr. UnanzaGulzar, Assistant professor, North Cap University highlighted the interesting issues and various cases related to Intellectual Property as a business asset.Further IP Infringement, IP enforcement, and IP Litigationwas covered by Mr. Ajay PanwarSenior IP Counsel, MasterCard, Adv. Hari Subramanium, Managing Partner, Subramanium& Associates, AdheeshNargolkar, Khaitan& Co. Adv. Ankit SahniPartner, Ajay Sahni& Associates Ms Bindu Sharma Founder, Origin IP Adv. Prashant Phillips Partner, Laxmikumaran&Sridharan, Adv. ShailendraBhandare, Partner IP, Khaitan& Co, Dr. Mohan Dewan, Principal R K Dewan& Co. along with officials from the CGPTD office and experts from WIPO, Geneva addressed the participants within the two weeks WIPO India Summer School.

Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the MNLU, Nagpur congratulated the participants on successful completion of the Summer School and appreciated their efforts in attending the classes regularly through online mode. Dr. Ragini Khubalkar presented report of the summer School 2022. Ms. Maria Stella Ntamark from WIPO Academy, Geneva stressed upon the partnership in organizing the event and appreciated the manner in which the event was conducted. She also appreciated the excellent support and co-operation of the participants for the interactive learning experience.

Few participants also came forward to appreciate the contribution of the summer school in enriching their knowledge about intellectual property. Dr. Pankaj Borkar proposed vote of thanks.Ms. Shweta Kulkarni, Dr. Anchit Verma, Research Assistants of DPIIT-IPR Chair, at MNLU, Nagpur andDr. Bharat Suryawanshi, Asst. Controller of (CGPTDM),Ms. Pooja Maulikar, andtook efforts for the success of the program.

