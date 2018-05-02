Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Winter Session: With no Question Hour, focus shifts on Call Attention Motions

Nagpur: The Winter Session of State Legislature commencing from December 16 is set to witness Call Attention Motions galore. Since there will be no Question Hour in this short session, the Secretariate is flooded with hundreds of Call Attention Motions. Issues of farmers, women’s safety and security, law and order are dominating the Call Attention Motions, according to sources.

In the session, most of the members push for contentious issues for justice. The Starred Questions and Call Attention Motions are potent weapons for members. But since there is no Question Hour in this Winter Session, stress is being given on Call Attention, sources said.

The Legislature Secretariat started functioning in the Second Capital from Monday. It has received hundreds of Call Attention notices.

According to information, 744 Call Attention Motions have been submitted in Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) while Council (Vidhan Parishad) is grappling with 384 notices. Most of the Call Attention Motions are focusing on farmers, exploitation of women, law and order, farm losses, and other contentious issues.

According to experts, some Call Attention Motions could be rejected while some could be merged for discussion.

Since the session is only for one week, emphasise will be on more discussion on Call Attention Motions.

