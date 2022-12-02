Winter Session: One lakh NCP activists to march towards Vidhan Bhavan on very first day

Sharad Pawar to lead agitation himself

Nagpur: The Nationalist Congress Party is going to corner the ruling Shinde Fadnavis regime and adopt an aggressive stance in the upcoming winter session over citizen’s issues. Beleaguered and indebted farmers, concerns over insufficient crop insurance, skyrocketing inflation and controversial statements uttered by Governor Koshyari recently will be among the issues raised by the party leadership. With senior leader and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar himself spearheading the agitation, the Nationalist Congress Party will take out a march of around 1 lakh activists to the Vidhan Bhavan on the very first day of the winter session. The NCP leaders are expected to lambast the Shinde-Fadnavis government on various issues. Given the aggressive posture of the opposition party on the very first day of the winter session, there is no doubt that the entire session will be eventful.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the winter session was being held in Mumbai for the last two years. However, this year’s winter session is being held in Nagpur. The session will commence on December 19. Four months ago, there was a change of regime in the state. Eknath Shinde parted ways with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, split the Shiv Sena into rival factions and formed a new government with the support of BJP legislators. Five months have passed since this government came to power. However, the principal opposition party NCP is preparing to take an aggressive stand on the issues of wet drought declaration, insufficient crop insurance, inflation, governor’s derogatory statements, stalled expansion of the cabinet and other problems. A meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders also took place recently in Mumbai to chalk out a unified strategy for this.

NCP march to be led by Sharad Pawar himself

Dilip Walse Patil, while elaborating on the march which is supposed to take place on the very first day of the winter session, said, “The people of Maharashtra are unhappy with the working style of the new regime. Due to this, there is a lot of anger against the government. The Nationalist Congress Party high command has planned to take out a march on the Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of the winter session. According to senior leader Sharad Pawar, this march is going to witness the participation of nearly a lakh activists and common citizens. Senior NCP office bearers have been given special responsibility to make this agitation successful.

