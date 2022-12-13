Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur to be held from 19th December



Nagpur: The Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature will be held from 19th to 30th of this month. The programme of the session was announced after the meeting of Winter Session working advisory committee held at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai today.

Speaking in the meeting, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Ajit Pawar demanded that the winter session should be held for at least three weeks to give justice to the issues of Nagpur, Vidarbha and also to remove the feeling of being neglected among Vidarbha residents. He said that Nagpur winter session could not be held for two years due to Corona and the government should hold the session longer to discuss the issues of Vidarbha region.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed to take a decision in this regard in the next meeting on December 28 at Nagpur during the session. Ajit Pawar also demanded to celebrate the completion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram on a grand scale.

