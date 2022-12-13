Recruited through ‘dummy candidate racket’, 9 officials of Nagpur Income Tax Department arrested by CBI

Nagpur: In a major revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested nine officials of Income Tax Department for using dummy candidates to get through Staff Selection Exams in 2012-14.

The accused Rinki Yadav, Stenographer (Grade-Il), Sarita, Anil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Abhay Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Manish Kumar and Dharmendra Kumar, all MTS of Income Tax Department, Nagpur were booked under Sections 120B rW/ 416, 417, 420, 464, 465, 468 &471 of IPC and Sec. 13(2) Wr/ 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

According to CBI sources, all the accused had not appeared for their recruitment examination conducted by Staff Selection Commission in the year 2012- 2014. Instead, they had arranged dummy candidates to appear for these examinations and thereby deceived Staff Selection Commission and selected for the post of MTS and Stenographers in Income Tax Department.

During investigation examination papers and other recruitment papers of these candidates containing their handwritings, signatures and thumb impressions were sent for forensic analysis with the specimen handwritings, signatures and thumb

impressions of these candidates which established that out of 12, 9 candidates namely, Rinki Yadav, Anil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Abhay Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Pradeep Kumar and Manish Kumar had not actually appeared for the said tests. Dummy candidates had appeared for these examination on their behalf.

Sandeep Chogle, Dy.SP, CBI, ACB, Nagpur who is investigating this case under the supervision of M.S. Khan, Dy. Insp. Gen. of Police, CBI, Nagpur arrested these nine officials of Income Tax Department, Nagpur on Tuesday to unearth identity of the dummy candidates/impersonators.

