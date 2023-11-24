Winter Session in Nagpur may begin on Dec 11 instead of Dec 7: Report

Nagpur: The Winter Session of State Legislature, which was scheduled to begin on December 7 in Nagpur, is likely to be postponed, a report in a local English daily claimed.

According to the report, the session may begin on Monday, December 11. The final decision would be taken in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to be held on November 28. A 10-day programme of the session was declared from December 7. The programme ahead was to be finalised by the BAC.

The media report said that usually, the session begins on Monday. No business is conducted on the first day as congratulatory messages are exchanged and tributes are paid to the members who passed away in the recent past.

So, there will be some business only on December 8, Friday. December 9 and 10 will be holidays. Some members argued why the session should start on December 7.

Secondly, Rahul Narvekar, Assembly Speaker will be hearing the matter of disqualification of MLAs of Shiv Sena during the session, the report said.

