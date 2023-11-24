Taj Hotel Data Leak: IHCL Investigates as 1.5 Million Customers’ Information Compromised

Mumbai: Tata-owned Taj Hotel’s data has been leaked, with approximately 1.5 million people affected. According to reports, Taj Group’s parent company, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), has confirmed investigating the data leak. The leaked data includes customer information, membership IDs, mobile numbers, and other personal details. IHCL spokesperson told CNBC-TV18, ‘We are aware of claims that some customer data may have been compromised.’

The alleged data hacker claims to possess data from 2014 to 2020 and has not made it public so far. A Twitter handle named ‘Dnacookies’ has demanded a ransom of $5,000 from the company.

Advertisement

IHCL is actively investigating the claims and has not found any evidence of widespread public disclosure of the data. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is also involved in scrutinizing this data leak.

The individual behind the data leak has set three conditions: maintaining an intermediary for any communication, not searching for data in fragments, and not providing any sample of the data.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement