Winter Session in Nagpur from December 19

Advertisement

Nagpur/Mumbai: The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature ended here on Thursday. The Winter Session will start in Nagpur, the State’s Second Capital, from December 19. This was announced in the Legislative Council by Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe and in the Legislative Assembly by Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

The Monsoon Session had begun on August 17.

Advertisement

Last year, for the first time in the history of Maharashtra Legislature, the Winter Session of both the Houses of the State Legislature was held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur. The winter session was being convened in Mumbai instead of Nagpur, in view of the health condition of the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was recovering from the cervical spine surgery that he underwent at HN Reliance Hospital here on November 12.

Advertisement

The budget and monsoon sessions are always held in Mumbai, while the winter sessions are held in Nagpur. As per the Nagpur Pact that was signed in September 1953, the government has been mandated to hold the winter sessions in Nagpur, while the budget and monsoon sessions are held in Mumbai. However, as an exception, there have been only three occasions — in 1961, 1966, 1971 and 2018 — when the monsoon sessions were held in Nagpur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement