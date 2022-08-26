Convicted Naxal, aide of G N Saibaba, dies of swine flu at Nagpur GMCH

Advertisement

Nagpur: Pandu Naroti, a Naxal convicted along with Naxalite ideologue G N Saibaba in 2017, was on Thursday declared dead at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur. It’s learnt, Naroti was shifted to GMCH on August 20 and subsequently tested positive for swine flu. He was 34.

Pandu Narote who was in Nagpur Jail because of his alleged connections with Naxalite activities, was admitted in GMCH on August20, 2022 after he developed cough, fever and breathlessness. Jail authorities were taking care of him and Swati Sathe, Deputy Inspector General of Central Prison, was personally taking stock of his condition. As his health deteriorated, he was shifted to GMCH. The doctors at GMCH said that he was brought to the hospital and as a usual procedure they sent his throat swab sample for testing COVID-19 and H1N1 (swine flu). Till the test reports came doctors kept treating him as per medical protocol.

Pandu Narote was first admitted to Ward Number 25 (Intensive Care Unit). Since he had a problem of breathlessness he was put on a ventilator. The test report for H1N1 came positive on August 21and then he was shifted to swine flu ward and put on Non-invasive Ventilation (NIV ) and inotropic support to help the patient regarding heart problems. With H1N1 Pandu Narote’s condition deteriorated and he went into multi-organ failure leading to death due to H1N1 positive bronchopneumonia with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) with septicemia and septic shock. The body has been sent to the mortuary for further medico-legal procedure.

Accidental death has been registered at Dhantoli police station. It’s learnt, Nagpur Central Jail authorities would now conduct tests on all inmates having fever and such symptoms. Sources stated that several other prisoners and some officials too are suffering from fever.

