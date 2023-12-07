Winter Session blues: Traffic jams loom over Nagpur due to closure of major roads

Advertisement

Nagpur: The commencement of the Winter Session of the State Legislature in Nagpur on December 7 brings with it anticipated traffic congestion, a perennial issue during such assemblies. However, this year, the situation is predicted to exacerbate owing to the closure of crucial roads leading to Vidhan Bhavan.

Numerous major routes used by sizable morchas heading towards Vidhan Bhavan are presently shut due to deteriorated bridges and roads, posing a potential escalation of traffic snarls in Nagpur during this session. The efficiency of the Nagpur Police in managing this challenge remains pivotal.

Key closures impacting traffic flow towards Vidhan Bhavan include:

· Sitabuldi Road Closure: The road connecting Sitabuldi from Panchsheel Chowk has been non-operational since the September 23 flood, causing a significant part of the bridge near Panchsheel Chowk to be washed away. Notably, this route historically hosted substantial morchas heading from Yashwant Stadium to Vidhan Bhavan. With this route inaccessible, alternate pathways are expected to accommodate these gatherings, likely leading to congestion in the vicinity of Vidhan Bhavan.

· Ramdaspeth to Maharajbagh road closure: A parallel road to the closed Panchsheel Chowk route, extending from Ramdaspeth towards Maharajbagh, has been impassable for several months due to a washed-out bridge near the University Library. Slow progress on repairs has perpetuated the closure. Previously serving as an alternative for ordinary commuters during large gatherings around Vidhan Bhavan, its closure further restricts available routes.

· Gandhisagar and Central Avenue traffic constraints: Traffic from Gandhisagar and Central Avenue usually converged near Mohini Complex on Kingsway, adjacent to the Nagpur Railway Station. However, ongoing cement road works on one side of Kingsway will hinder morchas from these areas. This obstruction is expected to exacerbate the traffic congestion significantly during the Winter Session.

As these closures hinder the usual routes taken by processions towards Vidhan Bhavan, Nagpur Police face a challenging task in managing the ensuing traffic chaos. The closure of these critical thoroughfares necessitates meticulous planning and alternative traffic management strategies to mitigate congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement during this important legislative session.

