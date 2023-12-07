Only CM Shinde’s poster in front of Vidhan Bhavan raises many eyebrows in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: On the the first day of the Winter Session in Nagpur, many eyebrows were raised over poster of only Chief Minister Eknath Shinde put up in front of Vidhan Bhavan.

Notably, last year, two separate posters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were put up at this place. But this year only one poster of Chief Minister Shinde has been put up sparking political heat and talk.

For the next 10 days, the atmosphere in Nagpur is going to heat up. For the next 10 days, Nagpur will be the centre of political events. In this session, there is a possibility of clash between the ruling party and the opposition on many issues.

Issues of Maratha reservation, loss of farmers due to bad weather, drug activities in Maharashtra in the last few months, drug factories, allegations of alleged scam in Health Department are likely to be discussed in the session. The Opposition is likely to corner the ruling party on these issues. Meanwhile, all focus is on Shinde Government. Will the government make any announcement for the farmers affected by the bad weather? Will the government take any decision regarding Maratha reservation? All eyes will be on these developments.

