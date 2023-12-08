Winter Session: BJP strongly protests insulting remark by Congress against Veer Savarkar

Advertisement

Nagpur: The controversial remark against Swatantryaveer Savarkar by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyansh Kharge’s in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly sparked uproar in Maharashtra. During the ongoing Winter Session in Nagpur, BJP MLAs protested against the Congress outside the Vidhan Bhavan.

Karnataka IT Minister and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge triggered a controversy on Wednesday with his remarks against Veer Savarkar. The Minister claimed that if he were in charge, he would have removed the portrait of Veer Savarkar from the Assembly.

“What is Savarkar’s contribution? I spoke about Savarkar in a press meeting for 1.5 hours at the Congress office. Let the BJP tell how Savarkar got the title of Veer. Who gave Savarkar the title of Veer? Let the BJP tell that Savarkar was not taking a pension from the British. This is my personal opinion and not the government’s. If it was left to me, I would have removed Veer Savarkar’s photo. He is not a Veer at all, and I’m challenging that,” Priyank Kharge said during the Assembly session.

This statement of Kharge has sparked a stir across Maharashtra. Its repercussions can be seen in Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur on Friday. BJP MLAs protested against the Congress for disrespecting the freedom fighters.

The BJP MLAs and MLCs Ashish Shelar, Bunty Bhangadia, Sunil Rane, Praveen Datke, Tekchand Savarkar, Seema Hire, Monica Ranjale, Haribhau Bagde, Namita Mundada, Rajesh Padvi, Manda Mhatre, Sudhir Gadgil, Rana Jagjit Singh, Uma Khapre, Ram Kadam, Sameer Meghe participated in the protest.

Speaking on this occasion, Ashish Shelar said, ‘Insulting freedom fighter Savarkar is an insult to all revolutionaries and patriots. This country cannot deny their sacrifice. Indira Gandhi herself had praised Savarkar for his sacrifice. But Congress and Kharge are repeatedly maligning Savarkar. Kharge is anti-Maharashtra and Uddhav Thackeray is supporting him. Therefore, Uddhav Thackeray should give an answer on this matter, Shelar demanded.

