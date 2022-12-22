Winter Session: Ambulance gets stuck in sewage chamber in Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, an Ambulance which had gone to Vidhan Bhavan to rush senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babanrao Pachpute to hospital after the latter fell sick, got stuck in front of Vidhan Bhavan after a lid of the newly installed sewage chamber caved in here, on Thursday.

The incident has exposed the poor quality of the work done by the authorities despite spending crores of rupees on arrangements.

Notably, prior to the Winter Session in Nagpur, crores of rupees have been spent on all the amenities here. But it appears that the responsible authorities have not bothered to check the quality of this work.

Amid stormy Winter Session at Nagpur, the senior BJP leader Babanrao Pachpute reportedly fell sick. Subsequently, an ambulance was called to rush Pachpute to hospital. However, the ambulance got stuck in the chamber in front of the Vidhan Bhavan as the lid of the newly installed chamber broke. Though, with the help of onlookers, the ambulance was lifted out of the chamber, the incident has raised many eyebrows over the quality of the work done during the Winter Session in Nagpur.

