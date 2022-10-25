Winter knocking Nagpur door, chill gripping city slowly and steadily

Nagpur: The winter has started knocking on the door of Nagpur as chill is gripping the Second Capital slowly and steadily. The mercury has started dipping, signifying that the cool season has commenced after the withdrawal of the South-West monsoon for the last couple of days.

In the past 48 hours, the minimum temperature across the Vidarbha region dipped below 20 degrees Celsius. Nagpur city, this monsoon, received excess rains in the last four months. Between October 1 and 22, the city received 138.8 mm rainfall, which was the highest rainfall in the month of October in the last nine years. In contrast, the maximum temperature all over Vidarbha remained above the 30 degrees mark which was 1-3 degrees above normal. Only Buldana (29.5 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature below 30 degrees on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain dry throughout the week, even on Diwali. Due to dry weather, the winter chill will increase in the coming days.

In Nagpur, many people were seen with warm gear while on their morning walk. In the evening also, some Nagpurians were seen donning sweaters or jackets to protect themselves from the chill. By late night, watchmen at several places across the city had lit up bonfires to get some warmth and fight the cool weather.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement