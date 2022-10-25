Ajeet Parse trapped, cheated many rich women, too: Report

Nagpur: Many rich women fell into the trap of so-called cyber expert Ajeet Parse who has been booked by Nagpur Crime Branch on the charges of cheating a doctor to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore by promising him to set up a college and get CSR funds. Posing as a cyber crime expert, the accused Parse had pocketed huge money from these women. The women who were cheated by Parse chose not to file a police complaint fearing disrepute, said a report in a local English daily Lokmat Times.

According to the report, Parse has now been discharged from the hospital, but police have not arrested him as yet. A case of fraud of Rs 4.5 crore was lodged against Parse on October 11, 2022. The complaint was lodged by Dr Rajesh Murkute against Parse. Dr Murkute told police that he came in contact with Parse through a relative in 2019. Parse told him that he had close contacts in the Prime Minister’s Office to get the permission for opening a medical college. He also lured Dr Murkute to get funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for opening the college. After taking Rs 25 lakh from Dr Murkute, he created a fake ID of the PMO and sent a letter to Dr Murkute that funds were released to him.

Advertisement

When the complaint was investigated by the cops, it was revealed that the accused Parse had cheated many people in a similar way. Parse got a hint of this investigation and got admitted in a hospital before a case was registered against him, the report said.

The report further said that after being discharged from the hospital, he was admitted to a de-addiction centre and ten again to the hospital. He has now been discharged from there too. Parse has duped many rich men and women and exploited them by blackmailing. The rich women are mostly active on social media and often become victims of cyber crime. Parse used to promote himself as a cyber crime expert, which attracted all such women. He would get close to them. After that he would exploit them physically and financially by blackmailing tactics, the report said.

It may be mentioned here that the cops seized three luxury cars and six expensive bikes after conducting searches at the residence of Parse at Bhende Layout in the city on Thursday. The police are also verifying the property documents and bank accounts of his family members and relatives. The police have already seized rubber stamps of different police stations, four laptops, letterheads bearing names of various ministers and some cheques.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement